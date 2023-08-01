Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Short Interest Down 6.6% in July

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,070,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 19,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

