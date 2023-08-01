MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Insider Sells £566.40 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report) insider John Johnston sold 118 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.16), for a total value of £566.40 ($727.18).

MaxCyte Price Performance

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.56) on Tuesday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of GBX 291.35 ($3.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($8.35). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 357.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 381.64. The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market cap of £365.83 million, a PE ratio of -1,552.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.