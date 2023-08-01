MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Insider Sells £566.40 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report) insider John Johnston sold 118 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.16), for a total value of £566.40 ($727.18).
MaxCyte Price Performance
Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.56) on Tuesday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of GBX 291.35 ($3.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($8.35). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 357.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 381.64. The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market cap of £365.83 million, a PE ratio of -1,552.17 and a beta of 0.74.
About MaxCyte
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MaxCyte
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.