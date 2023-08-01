Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Trading Up 3.5%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.63. Approximately 662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 20,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.
Meituan Trading Up 3.5 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47.
About Meituan
Meituan operates as a tech retail company in China and internationally. It operates through Core Local Commerce and New Initiatives segments. The company offers food delivery services; helps consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels, and attraction and transportation ticketing.
