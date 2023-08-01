Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAW) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercato Partners Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,050 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 443,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 221,787 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get Mercato Partners Acquisition alerts:

Mercato Partners Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ MPRAW opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Mercato Partners Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

About Mercato Partners Acquisition

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.