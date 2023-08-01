Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $41.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Merchants Bancorp traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 26260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In other Merchants Bancorp news, COO Michael J. Dunlap acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 163,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,953.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $81,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 163,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,953.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,100 shares of company stock worth $191,441. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after buying an additional 589,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 188,466 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 733,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after buying an additional 68,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after buying an additional 163,620 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Featured Stories

