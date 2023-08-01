Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mercury General by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Mercury General by 18.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 471.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of MCY opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.37). Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

