Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Short Interest Down 8.7% in July

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 390,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

MLAB opened at $128.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.36. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $216.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.19 million, a PE ratio of 821.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.05). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 191,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 578,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Featured Articles

