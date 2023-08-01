Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Shares Down 3.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $1,262.84 and last traded at $1,263.15. 39,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 110,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,308.51.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,315.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,431.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

