M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 199.11 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 200.60 ($2.58). 3,475,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 7,180,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.70 ($2.59).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on M&G from GBX 218 ($2.80) to GBX 208 ($2.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 219.17 ($2.81).

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 196.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of £4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

About M&G

In other news, insider Edward Braham bought 31,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £60,535.90 ($77,719.73). 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.