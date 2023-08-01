Michael J. Coulter Sells 1,000 Shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Stock

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $46,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,250.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Orange County Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OBT stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $254.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 23.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Orange County Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.