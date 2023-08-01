Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $410.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MSFT. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Microsoft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $368.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $335.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.03.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,331 shares of company stock worth $6,684,578. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

