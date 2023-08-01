Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading Down 10.2%

Shares of Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) dropped 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 47,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Midnight Sun Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of C$25.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

