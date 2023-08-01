Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,200 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 875,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.86. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIST. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 46,330 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 897,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 332,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MIST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

