Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT Lowered to $45.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MBLY has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Mobileye Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Mobileye Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.38.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MBLY opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth approximately $376,915,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,754,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

