Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Short Interest Update

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,510,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 17,560,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.00. Moderna has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Moderna

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.02.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $1,806,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052,209 shares in the company, valued at $247,127,007.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $1,806,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,127,007.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,005 shares of company stock valued at $47,656,575 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Moderna by 98,101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 699.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after buying an additional 1,346,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

