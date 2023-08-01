MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 89.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after purchasing an additional 118,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,193,000 after acquiring an additional 39,741 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.09.

MDB stock opened at $423.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.11. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,223,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,748,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,223,954 shares in the company, valued at $293,748,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,427 shares of company stock worth $41,304,961. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

