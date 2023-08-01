Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Position Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Monro by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Monro had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st.

Monro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Further Reading

