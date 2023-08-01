Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNRO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Monro by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st.

Shares of MNRO opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

