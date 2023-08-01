Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Insider Arthur Copple Acquires 50,000 Shares

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) insider Arthur Copple purchased 50,000 shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £62,500 ($80,241.37).

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON:MTU opened at GBX 99.40 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 41.12, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 90.34 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 128 ($1.64). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.38 million, a P/E ratio of -160.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -806.45%.

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

