MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Short Interest Up 6.8% in July

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 6,160,000 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 738,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

MLTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

MLTX opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 1.40. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $63.40.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,127,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,319,573. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

