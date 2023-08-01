Morling Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,501 shares of company stock worth $29,365,352. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.