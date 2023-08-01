Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Short Interest Update

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,768,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,580,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $205,172.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,768,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,580,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,458. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 63.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MORF opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.11. Morphic has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

MORF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morphic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

