MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38. 223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

MTR Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.

MTR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.2901 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from MTR’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

About MTR

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

