Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 148,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 34.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 137,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $219,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,911.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $148,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,668.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $219,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,911.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,240 shares of company stock worth $3,794,746 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.12. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $91.93.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.72. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

