National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.28

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and traded as high as $78.49. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $78.34, with a volume of 462 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7496 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.12%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.