Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

