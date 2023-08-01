NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 501.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after buying an additional 35,365 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $451.70 on Tuesday. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $452.65. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

