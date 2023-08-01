NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEWT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. NewtekOne has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $438.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 26.96%. Analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

Insider Activity at NewtekOne

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,667,981.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.