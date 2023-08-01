Next Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 359.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 78,169 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $133.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.11 and its 200 day moving average is $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 318.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,825 shares of company stock worth $8,126,865 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

