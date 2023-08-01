Nextracker Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXT) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 8th

Nextracker’s (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 8th. Nextracker had issued 26,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $638,400,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.
Nextracker Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NXT opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60. Nextracker has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $46.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares in the company, valued at $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth $154,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 116.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after acquiring an additional 646,265 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth $42,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $42,403,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $29,912,000.
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
