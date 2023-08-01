Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $1.00 to $3.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.27, but opened at $2.44. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nikola shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 49,915,995 shares trading hands.
Separately, TD Cowen downgraded Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.
Insider Transactions at Nikola
In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,884,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola
Nikola Trading Up 17.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.25 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 143.04% and a negative net margin of 1,332.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nikola
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.