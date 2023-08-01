NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 50,801,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 51,374,496 shares.The stock last traded at $15.25 and had previously closed at $14.74.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Nomura downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 161.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.97.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

