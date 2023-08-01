Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $193.37 on Tuesday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.60 and a 1 year high of $260.65. The company has a market cap of $988.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 13.84 and a quick ratio of 13.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.06 and its 200 day moving average is $195.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.81%.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has six properties in New York City.

