Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,870,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,813,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,922,000 after buying an additional 62,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.5 %

IPAR stock opened at $149.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $161.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPAR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

