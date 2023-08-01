Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,885 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $515,967,000,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,114.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 153.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. TheStreet upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of KREF opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 408.95 and a current ratio of 408.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $861.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -131.30%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

