Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 36,887 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 50,530.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,887 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 2,305.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,083,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,601 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 343,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,457,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 651,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $11,458,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,970,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,272,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,951,331 shares of company stock worth $47,949,385. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRDO opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

