Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $109,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE AHH opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.77%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

