Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 124.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,368 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 45.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Insider Activity

Dorian LPG Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 43,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 365,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 43,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,700 shares of company stock worth $1,621,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

LPG stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.96 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 20.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.24%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

