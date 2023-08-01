Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 267.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth about $2,455,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.38. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Insider Activity at Monarch Casino & Resort

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $1,097,540.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 192,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 19,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,073 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

