Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 531.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 74.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

