Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unity Software by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Unity Software by 684.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Price Performance

Unity Software stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.37. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,120,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,010,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $3,436,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,376,459 shares in the company, valued at $63,069,351.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,120,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,010,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,173,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.