Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,400 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 87.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

TGI opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $828.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.60. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

