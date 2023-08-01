Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,720 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 516.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,715.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $47,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 115.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 285,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,264,000 after acquiring an additional 153,164 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 513,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,458,000 after acquiring an additional 137,408 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $145.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.75. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLED. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.