Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

DX opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,228.25%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

