Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEO. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEO opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research firms have commented on AEO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

