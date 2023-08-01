Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 613 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Centerspace by 151.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Centerspace by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,730.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace stock opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $929.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

