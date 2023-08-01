Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,025 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 69.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 48.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

