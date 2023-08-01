Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,229,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,457,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday.

Arch Resources Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $128.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $173.90.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($1.78). Arch Resources had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The company had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $19.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 29.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $3.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Arch Resources’s previous None dividend of $2.45. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.18%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.