Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 28.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in American States Water by 37.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $161.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

