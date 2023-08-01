Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,097 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISH. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,852. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,852. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

